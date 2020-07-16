Saenger Theatre 2020 Summer Movie Series Postponed

Unedited press release from ASM Global

Out of an abundance of caution, and with the guidance of the City of Mobile and the Mobile County Health Department, the ASM Global-managed Mobile Saenger Theatre team has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Movie Series.

Our goal in presenting this series was to offer the Gulf Coast community affordable entertainment in a safe environment. With the Coronavirus continuing to affect more and more citizens, we feel that this step is necessary to do our part in keeping our community members safe and healthy.

We are dedicated to bringing back entertainment opportunities in the future and will announce new dates for the movie series as soon as we feel are able to host the event safely. We greatly appreciate the community’s continued support for the Saenger and look forward to welcoming our patrons back when the time is right.

Refunds for previously purchased tickets are available at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office.

