Saenger Theater closed for mold, expected to reopen mid-November

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) — All events at the Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile are put on hold or are moving after mold was found growing in the historic building.

Friday, the theatre doors opened for our camera crew to show how bad the mold is and the cleanup is being done.

Much thanks to the mayor and city council for passing the emergency declaration very quickly allowing workers to get in and take care of this right away. Today, we have learned it started as an isolated leak, causing mold to spread and the theatre to close its doors temporarily.

A microorganism, now detected as penicillin spread out and eventually got into the airflow of the entire theatre.

This mold growth was discovered in late August, between that time and now, there were no events since the late May-early June. so this did not affect attendees. But it’s a measure that can not be ignored and needs immediate attention.

“The filters are filtering out up to 0.1 microns, so it’s really getting everything from there, we’re able to disinfectant sanitize the surfaces. They will then be wiped down and then retested, probably within 2-3 days of being cleaned,” said Ozzie Elortegui/Service Contract Administrator, City of Mobile.

$734,000 was approved by the city council, they are hoping to spend less than that amount in repairs. As for a soft timeline, repairs started Monday of this week. This project should be completed in 8 weeks and then turned over to SMG by November 15th for reopening. For now, events at the Saenger have been moved to the Mobile Civic Center.