MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular local bar will be reopening under a new name and new ownership, according to current owner Greg Loughlin.

Saddle Up Saloon has been owned by Greg and Janice Loughlin since 2012. Greg said 2021 was his best year financially, however, it was his toughest year as an owner.

“My best friend and cohort Tommy Chayne, was the heart of Saddle Up for almost all of our time,” said Loughlin in a Facebook post. “He and I would discuss, debate, negotiate everything. And somehow that back and forth created a unique place. After Tommy passed we missed that centering. I missed that centering.”

Sarah Brooks was the general manager and head bartender at Saddle Up. Loughlin said they have been wanting to open another bar together but couldn’t find the right space.

“We scouted locations for the last year. Nothing felt right. Then I said, take Saddle Up’s location. Make it different. Make it brand new. Make it your own and let’s fall in love with that place again. So that’s what we’re doing,” said Loughlin.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Loughlin who said the bar will be completely made over.

“It won’t resemble Saddle Up in any way. I loved Saddle Up but now it’s time for Sarah’s vision to blossom,” said Loughlin. “Saddle Up Saloon has been a labor of love for me. It allowed me the joy of meeting and becoming friends with so many young people. We have awesome young people in Mobile. But it’s time to pass the torch.”

The new bar, Bar IX, will be owned by Brooks and the goal is for the bar to open in August of this year.