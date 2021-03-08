Sad to report Mobile is one of the nation’s least “happy cities”

(WKRG) — Mobile is the nation’s tenth least happy city, according to a study released Monday.

In order to determine the happiest cities in America, personal finance website WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across 31 relevant metrics, including depression rates, suicide rates, sleep rates, physical health, exercize, community involvment, povertry rates, divorce rates, job security, life expectancy, and more.

Mobile ranked 173 out of the 182 cities surveyed. Gulfport did not fare much better at 170. Birmingham was 169.

Pensacola was not part of the survey.

Fremont, CA was declared the nation’s happiest city. Detroit was the least happy.

See the full report here