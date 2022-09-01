MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Mobile have confirmed that RV City will still be open during the 2023 Mardi Gras season.

RV City is a makeshift RV park during the Mardi Gras season and is located under I-10 near the Alabama Cruise Terminal. Since 2018, it has been a question whether RV City would survive for the next Mardi Gras season.

In August, one of the founders of RV City sent a letter to people on their list and waitlist that said they would not have RV City next year. At the time, the Alabama Department of Transportation and the City of Mobile said no official decision had been made.

RV City was changed in 2019 after Sandy Stimpson released a statement saying it would only be staying in a “modified form.” The change reduced the number of RVs allowed from 192 to 119.