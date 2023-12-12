MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the past two decades, the lot under the I-10 bridge in Downtown Mobile was full of RVs during Mardi Gras season.

However, the upcoming 2024 Mardi Gras season will no longer host the 115 RVs known as “RV City.”

“Our negotiation with ALDOT, they informed us they would no longer allow RV City to be in that area,” City of Mobile Executive Director of Administrative Services Joe Snowden said.

The lot under the bridge is owned by the State of Alabama, and discussions have been in the works since 2020 to stop letting the city use the land for RV park during Mardi Gras.

It is now going to be used as a construction zone for a new bridge and a parking lot for the cruise terminal.

“We were very fortunate because we know somebody that knows somebody who knows somebody, so we found a vacant lot behind Greer’s I guess it is,” RV City camper Debbie Killeen said. “So we will be able to still have our camper and have all of the fun.”

RV City coordinator Peggy Jimenez said campers typically spend $450 to rent a spot for the season, but now that campers will have to go to independent lots, they could spend a lot more.

“They rent it by the day, by how many spots the camper actually takes up and some camper areas are going for over $2,000,” Jimenez said.

Other RV City campers like Cindy Eubanks live across the bay in Baldwin County. She said that they have been going to the park since it opened.

She said because her entire family is in Mardi Gras societies it is more cost-efficient to have a camper downtown for balls and parades.

“We scrambled and got very expensive hotel rooms,” Eubanks said. “My kids didn’t, so right now, one of them is going to Uber from over here in Baldwin County, which is going to cost him a fortune, but you got to do what you got to do.”

After this year, Eubanks will no longer attend Mardi Gras Balls because of the change and the future of her Mardi Gras celebrations are up in the air.

The City of Mobile does not plan to designate an alternate location for RV City or bring RV City back to downtown Mobile at all.