MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re in downtown Mobile, you’ve probably noticed dozens of RV’s park under I-10. That’s RV City, which has been a part of Mobile’s Mardi Gras tradition for several years.

Larisa Dixon says this is the sixth year that she and her family have camped out at RV City.

“It’s a tradition,” said Dixon. “It makes Mardi Gras so easy, especially when you have children. Basically if you’re from here you know what RV city is, and once you get in, you never want to leave.”

There are others, including Pamela Hensley who are camping out for Mardi Gras for the first time.

“First time in RV City. We come down here every year no matter what,” said Hensley. “It’s just something unique and fun. Mobile started all of the parades and we’re just going to keep on, keeping on.”

Campers old and new say they’re excited to be here, especially after much of Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebrations were canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

“Not having it last year was a very sad thing, so I’m super excited that we’re back,” said Dixon. “Were back full-fledged and ready to go.”



“We really missed it due to COVID… in which I understand why,” Hensley said. “But it was really a disappointment and we’re really excited to be able to do it again.”

According to RV City Coordinator Peggy Jimenez, the campsite is completely full, with 119 RV’s parked under I-10. Jimenez says there are already 25 people on the waitlist for 2023.

Campers are looking forward to 2022 Mardi Gras celebrations.

“It’s a huge party… it’s a huge family,” said Dixon. “Even if you don’t know your neighbor, you’re going to know them after the first weekend. They absolutely love giving you food, partying with you… you’ll end up making lifelong friends.”

“Seeing people that I haven’t seen in two years since we didn’t have Mardi Gras last year,” said Valarie Sanders. “Being downtown and just the atmosphere it’s just something that you will never forget.”