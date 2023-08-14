MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Finalists from a popular drag race television show will be coming to a stage in Mobile later in the year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Night of the Living Drag’ will be coming to the Saenger Theatre on Oct. 22, 2023. The Saenger website said, “Finalists from MTV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race are live on stage for Night of the Living Drag! Free your mind this fall at the world’s largest live drag production. Produced by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV. Line-up subject to change.”

The show will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday. Aug. 15 at 11 a.m.