SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people are raising money for women across Mobile County. The Women’s Resource Center hosted its annual run on Saturday. Dozens of people made their way through Semmes for the annual “This is Life 5K Run.” The event raises money for the Women’s Resource Center. They have three locations in Mobile County–One in Mobile, Semmes, and Saraland. They offer counseling, medical, and support services for women and couples facing an unexpected pregnancy and who may not have anywhere to turn.

“We value life. We want to empower people and we want to see families thriving. So really it weaves itself in through all of our programs that we do. And so for prevention, intervention, empowerment we provide, all our services are free to everybody who comes in,” said Women’s Resource Center CEO Marty Carrell. This is the last of three annual fundraisers for the group this year.