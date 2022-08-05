MOBILE, Ala. WKRG — Mobile’s sixth annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a splash Saturday morning in downtown Mobile.

Thousands of rubber duckies will be dropped into the Mobile River. The “adopted” duckies will race to the finish line and the top three winning ducky adopters will receive prizes. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, which houses families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at local hospitals and staying at Ronald McDonald House.

Rubber ducky adoptions are available for $5 online. You can purchase them here. You can also purchase them Saturday, Aug. 5 at the event at Cooper Riverside Park.