MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A grocery store employee was assaulted by a woman who allegedly robbed the establishment, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police officers were called to the Rouses Market on Airport Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery. There, they learned that a woman left the store without paying for some items, according to an MPD news release.

A store clerk attempted to stop the woman, but the woman assaulted the employee before leaving the store with the stolen items, according to the news release.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and no arrest has been made.