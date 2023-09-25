BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation will put a detour in place at State Road 188 and Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway during a roundabout’s construction. The work will begin Monday, Oct. 2.

The roundabout is part of a project that includes work on local drainage, roadway, lighting, signage, concrete curbing and pavement markings. Traffic will be detoured during construction.

The roundabout should be in place by early December.

Drivers will detour using U.S. Highway 90 and Padgett Smith Road. Only local traffic will be allowed near the project.

The million-dollar project was awarded to John G. Walton Construction Company.