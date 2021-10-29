Roundabout at Dawes and Jeff Hamilton roads reopens

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The roundabout at the intersection of Dawes and Jeff Hamilton roads in west Mobile County reopened for travel in all directions Friday, Oct. 29.

The intersection had been closed since Tuesday, Sept. 7. Travel through the roundabout opened a day before the scheduled reopening date of Oct. 30, the Mobile County Commission said.

The new roundabout is expected to improve safety, reduce speeds and decrease accidents in the area.

This construction project is funded by the 2012 Pay-As-You-Go program. Pay-As-You-Go is a method of financing road and bridge improvements with no new taxes and no borrowed money. Funds are collected in advance of each road program.