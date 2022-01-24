‘Rough and Rowdy’: Bob Dylan to play at Mobile Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bob Dylan is returning to the Mobile Saenger Theatre to perform one of his newest albums.

Dylan will perform music from “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” one of his studio albums that debuted in 2020. The the three-year world tour will come to the Mobile Saenger theatre April 7. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets online or in-person. In-person tickets can be bought at the Saenger Theatre Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6 South Joachim St. You can also reach the theater at 251-208-5600. The Mobile Civic Center Box office will also be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 401 Civic Center Drive. You can call the box office at 251-208-7381.

To purchase tickets online, click here. Reserved seating is $59.50, $84.50 & $124.50 per seat.

For information about accessible seating, call 251-208-7381.