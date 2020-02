MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The twin brother of the well-known motorcyclist who was shot and killed in December of 2019 is offering a reward to catch his killer.

It's been three months since Jermayne Doolittle was killed, and now his brother, Tremaine Doolittle, is offering a $2,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his twin's death. Prichard Boxing Academy announced in December they were offering a $500 reward.