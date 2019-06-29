Roof blown off West Mobile restaurant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A roof was blown off during the severe thunderstorms in West Mobile Friday.

It happened at the El Jalapeno Mexican Restaurant on Schillinger Road. The roof blew off and landed, blocking part of the road during rush hour traffic.

Employees were inside when the roof came off. Kimberly Turner said, “You know how like on metal you can hear someone running on it? That’s what it sounded like.”

Turner told News 5 she’s never experienced anything like this. She said, “Yeah I was a little scared, but not that bad.” No one was injured. Turner said she estimates it will take the restaurant at least a week to repair the damage.