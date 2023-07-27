MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A rolling closure is scheduled to occur on Friday, July 28, for St. Louis Street, according to a release from City of Mobile officials.

The closure will take place on St. Louis Street between N Washington Ave. and Broad Street. Drivers can expect the section of road to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The release said officers from the Mobile Police Department will be at the site to help with traffic control.

The closure is “part of ongoing engineering studies ahead of an upcoming project to repair outdated utility and stormwater infrastructure on St. Louis Street.