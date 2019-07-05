Rockin’ July 4th on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Brothers celebrate Independence Day with style. Jack and Destin Myers combined their love for the water and music to create a memorable rendition of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’



Their mother Leah Myers recorded this and sent into our station.

Jack is the one seen playing the electic guitar. In addition to his musical talents, he plays on the offensive line for the Spanish Fort Toros.



Destin is driving the boat. He also plays football. He is on the South Alabama Jaguars football team. He is listed as a linebacker on the 2019 Spring Football Roster.