MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Polls are open in Alabama and across the country for the highly-anticipated 2022 midterm elections. Several local and statewide offices are on the ballot.

This is decidedly busier than the primary election, but things look to be on track for a relatively low voter turnout overall. A fairly long line of more than three dozen people were standing on the sidewalk at the Via Senior Center when the polls opened at 7 a.m.. The sliding glass doors weren’t locked so a poll worker had to watch her phone clock and then shout to the crowd that voting was officially underway at the stroke of seven.

One thing political strategist Jonathan Gray pointed out when WKRG talked to him yesterday is when there’s a low voter turnout, it gives more weight to the individual voters who decide to show up. While there are arguably few close races on the ballot, there are a number of new people who will assume office regardless of the outcome.

Alabama is one of the few states without an early voting period and in-person absentee events have been sporadic and rare. Election day is still a big deal as the clock is ticking to the polls closing at 7 p.m.. People who show up for midterm elections are generally, regular motivated voters. The ones WKRG spoke with said they show up to vote no matter how small the election may be.