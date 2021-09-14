Robertsdale man sentenced in methamphetamine distribution conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United States District Court Judge sentenced a Robertsdale, Ala. man to 72 months in prison for a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents said Brandon Kayne Love, 37, obtained methamphetamine from supplied in Baldwin County, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla., and then distributed the drugs “from various places in Baldwin County,” according to the release.

In addition to the 72-month sentence, Judge William H. Steele further ordered that Love serve five years on supervised release, including treating and treatment for drugs and alcohol. Love will also be subject to “a search of his person and premises upon reasonable suspicion.”

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gloria Bedwell prosecuted.