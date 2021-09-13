Robbery victim stabbed in neck, say Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A female suspect stabbed a man in the neck after he refused to give her money, Mobile Police said in a news release.

Police said officers responded to University Hospital Friday afternoon in reference to a stabbing. At the hospital, police ascertained a female suspect had stabbed a male victim.

Police investigated and determined the victim gave the suspect a ride. The suspect demanded money from the victim. The victim refused to give her money, and when he refused, the suspect “stabbed him in the neck with a knife and fled the scene,” according to the release.

Police said the victim’s injury was not life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.