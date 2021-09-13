Robbery victim stabbed in neck, say Mobile police

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A female suspect stabbed a man in the neck after he refused to give her money, Mobile Police said in a news release.

Police said officers responded to University Hospital Friday afternoon in reference to a stabbing. At the hospital, police ascertained a female suspect had stabbed a male victim.

Police investigated and determined the victim gave the suspect a ride. The suspect demanded money from the victim. The victim refused to give her money, and when he refused, the suspect “stabbed him in the neck with a knife and fled the scene,” according to the release.

Police said the victim’s injury was not life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories