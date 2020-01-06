Burglary suspects smash Mobile CBD business window

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Would-be robbers smash a window at a Downtown Mobile CBD store. The crime was caught on camera and the thieves don’t appear to take anything of value.

In security video, you can see two people walk down the sidewalk near CannaBama on Saint Francis Street. One appears to be holding a large brick. Other cameras watch them peer inside. Eventually a brick is used to smash the window. This happened at about 12:30 Monday morning.

“I know they reached in and took something off the desk but I can’t figure out what it is so it’s obviously not very valuable,” said owner Jennifer Boozer. One of them drops the brick outside. Now the brick sits inside as a souvenir.

“Oh I’m going to frame it,” said Boozer with a hearty laugh. “It’s my first robbery.” The owner says she’s glad whoever’s responsible didn’t pick the more obvious way to break in. That would be to break the glass at the front door and then try to break into the store.

“They probably assumed the whole window would break and didn’t know glass-break sensors were a thing,” said Boozer. The brick bashing left a mess of shattered glass early Monday morning that the owner spent several hours cleaning. Despite this setback, she said she felt sorry for the suspects.

“Usually it’s mental illness, addiction or both and being a recovering addict myself I can have sympathy for someone who’s not in their right mind,” said Boozer. The store approaches its first anniversary downtown no worse for wear following the burglary.

Mobile Police say two men are responsible for the burglary. Police arrested 42-year-old Demetrius Hall and charged him with 3rd-degree burglary early this morning. A second suspect has not been identified.