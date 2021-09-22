Robbery suspects arrested in Mobile, says Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested two men at Azalea and Cottage Hill Road on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said both Terell Davis, 22, and Jevon Marshall, 19, had warrants for robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card from an Aug. 31 incident on Repoll Road. According to the release, Davis and Marshall used a credit card from that robbery at a gas station.

Mobile Sheriff’s Office detectives showed surveillance video to the robbery victim, who identified the suspects who allegedly robbed the suspect at gunpoint at a Texaco gas station.

Davis and Marshall were seen driving a black Dodge Charger that resembled the one from the surveillance video.

Mobile County Sheriffs found a loaded 40 caliber handgun under the charger’s passenger’s seat. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine if the gun is stolen or has been used in other local crimes.