MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing another man at a home on Torrey Drive, according to an MPD news release.

Police said the victim went to the home to bring food to his ex-girlfriend. The suspect entered the home, pulled out a gun and assaulted the victim while demanding money, the release said.

The suspect took money from the victim’s pocket and fled the scene. No description of the suspect was provided.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.