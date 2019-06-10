Robbery at Navigator Credit Union in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a robbery at the Navigator Credit Union on Government Street.

Police say the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday. They’re looking for two suspects who both had guns as they demanded money.

“They meant business,” said Thomas Stillwagoner, a witness.

Stillwagoner tells News 5 he stopped at his bank, Navigator Credit Union, on his lunch break to make a quick transaction on his payday.

He says only a few people were inside, mostly employees of the bank, when two men came running into the lobby around 11:30 a.m.

“One holding a gun threatening to kill people, one jumped behind the counters and basically cleaned the drawers out in there,” said Stillwagoner.

Stillwagoner says the man holding a gun began threatening him and the other people inside the bank. “The one with the pistol, he saw my knife on my back belt, and he told me straight up ‘you move, you’re dead,'” he said. Stillwagoner continued, “you always see this stuff on movies and think you’ll do this and you’ll do that, and it actually caught me kind of flatfooted.”

As the men ran out of the bank, money was littered in the parking lot. Investigators placed several evidence markers near money on the ground outside the credit union.

Police say the suspects threatened people inside the credit union.

Stillwagoner says he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“The whole thing just seemed like forever, but I bet they weren’t in there but 30 seconds,” said Stillwagoner.

Police have not yet released a good description of the suspects. It is still under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Mobile police.