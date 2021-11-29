Robber enters Hooters restaurant while employee takes out trash, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An armed man was able to gain entry into the Hooter’s restaurant on Airport Boulevard after he ambushed an employee while they were taking out the trash.

Just after midnight on Monday, Nov. 29, police officers responded to the restaurant at 3869 Airport Blvd. When officers arrived, an employee told them they had walked out the rear door to take the garbage out when an armed man walked into the business. The man demanded money from the assistant manager then ran away.

Mobile police are investigating. If you have any information on the robbery, call Mobile police at 251-208-1700.