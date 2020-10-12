Roadwork near I-65 Service Road, Airport Blvd. begins Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Traffic Engineering department will be starting a construction project to eliminate the cut-off road between Airport Boulevard and East I-65 Service Road South on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The project, which is intended to improve safety for motorists, will cause a detour over its estimated six weeks of construction.

Construction will be divided into four phases, the first of which will include the closure of the

westernmost entrance to The Shoppes at Bel Air between Starbucks and Men’s Wearhouse. At least one entrance to each business will be maintained at all times during each of the project’s four phases.

Throughout construction, motorists will be guided via “detour” and/or “warning” signs to the appropriate alternative route. That detour will direct motorists around the site via Airport Boulevard, Bel Air Boulevard, International Drive and I-65 Service Road South. Subsequent phases will include various closures, but the main detour will remain the same throughout the project.

The attached maps show which roads will be closed during each phase of the project. These closures are marked by the red “barricade” icon on each map. See attached traffic legend for more details.’







