Road to Recovery: Dauphin Island mayor, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne survey Hurricane Sally damage

Mobile County

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne survey the damage Hurricane Sally left behind in its path.

In a Facebook post, Byrne says, in part, “Dauphin Island took a major hit, including issues with Government Cut that will have to be addressed by the Army Corps. As a reminder, those will damage in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia counties should register with FEMA for assistance.”

