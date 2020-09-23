DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne survey the damage Hurricane Sally left behind in its path.
In a Facebook post, Byrne says, in part, “Dauphin Island took a major hit, including issues with Government Cut that will have to be addressed by the Army Corps. As a reminder, those will damage in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia counties should register with FEMA for assistance.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart to add 20,000 seasonal jobs. Here’s how you can apply
- Road to Recovery: Dauphin Island mayor, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne survey Hurricane Sally damage
- Fairhope man reunited with late wife’s photo after it blows away during Hurricane Sally
- California to end sales of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks by 2035
- 4 charged in death of man found burning in Iowa ditch