MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they say tried to run over someone with his vehicle after a crash on I-65.

Police said the confrontation began late Saturday night when Gregory Tumlin, 54, his another car. Tumlin fled the scene of the wreck, but, police said, the other driver followed him to the intersection of Moffett Road and I-65.

When the other man got out of his vehicle to confront Tumlin, police said Tumlin tried to run him over. That’s when the other man pulled out a gun and started shooting at Tomlin.

Both stayed at the scene until police arrived. Tumlin was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. Police said the other driver will not be charged because he shot in self-defense.