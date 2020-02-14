Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A stabbing at a gas station on Friday stemmed from a road rage incident, a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells News 5.

Deputies responded to the Circle K at Moffett Road and Snow Road after a girl stabbed a man several times in the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the incident started because the girl was driving erratically, and things escalated from there.

The victim’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

