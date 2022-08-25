MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in the county use caution while driving due to some low-lying areas in the county.

Road Closures

Four Mile Rd. at Highway 188

Potter Tract Rd. between Hugh Fort and McClinton Rd.

“Play it smart. Play it safe. Anytime there is water over a roadway TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN™,” read the release. MCPW offered some safety information from the National Weather Service:

NEVER drive through flooded roadways – you do not know the condition of the road under the water.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling. Six inches of moving water can make you fall if walking.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and your car can be quickly swept away.

A foot of water will float many vehicles.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including SUVs and pick-up trucks.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood waters.