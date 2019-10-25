Road closures due to severe weather damage

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile area law enforcement are asking drivers to avoid several areas due to trees and power lines in the roads.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for drivers to avoid Moffett and McCrary and Moffett and Snow for downed power lines.

The Mobile Police Department is reporting downed power lines and impassable roads in the area of McFarland Road, Johnson Road South and Bloomington Drive.

The Mobile Police Department says there are currently no reported injuries in their city jurisdiction.

Alabama Power is on scene and roads will be closed until further notice.

