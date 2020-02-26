Riverview, Battlehouse Hotel to host job fair

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV) —

If you are looking for a job, the Renaissance Riverview Hotel and the Battlehouse Hotel and Spa are hiring. A job fair is being held Saturday, March 7 from 9AM-2PM in the Battle House’s Moonlight Ballroom. The job fair will be hiring for 29 openings at both hotels, including full-time, part-time and on-call positions in various departments.

According to a press release, ” Positions are available in the restaurants, bar, kitchen, housekeeping, events, spa, engineering and front office are currently open. In addition to working at great Four-Diamond hotels, hired associates will have access to deep discounts on Marriott brand hotel rooms around the world, plus special friends and family rates.”

You must fill out an application before attending the job fair. To do that, click here.

LATEST STORIES: