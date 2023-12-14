MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two years out from groundbreaking, small business owners are already expressing interest in becoming part of the new River Walk Plaza development.

The over $100 million project is expected to break ground at the end of 2025, giving business owners time to strategize new business models tailored to the arrival of the River Walk Plaza.

“When I saw the announcement yesterday, I actually sent an email to the developer saying that I might be interested in having a second location there,” Angela Trigg, owner of a nearby bookstore, said.

The development will be located on the corner of Dauphin Street and Water Street next to the convention center.

Mobile’s riverfront is heavily industrial with the presence of Austal and the port, but the development will be the first of its kind to feature hotel rooms, restaurants and office space.

“I’ve been advocating to people I know saying we need to capitalize on the riverfront,” Trigg said. “We just have a great resource that we’re not utilizing.”

The development is expected to be an economic powerhouse for downtown Mobile especially with the kickstart of a lengthy walking trail along the river. Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bradley Byrne said the walking trail will start North of the Convention Center and end on the South side of the Cruise Terminal.

“What we can develop along that river walk will be really cool and enhancing to our downtown area,” Byrne said. “It’s an add to the mix of things for people to do downtown, both local people and people who are coming here from other places.”

The plaza will include all-hour access to the water with plans to build a car and pedestrian ramp over the railroad tracks that run parallel to Water Street.

The city said it’s too early in the development to pinpoint how many jobs will be added to Mobile’s job market.