MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first hotel, residential, office space and restaurant that has access to the Mobile River is expected to break ground by the end of 2025.

“Where in downtown Mobile can you enjoy a meal or a drink on the water today? You can’t! So Mobile with all of our history we are tied to this river we need access to that river and let people enjoy it. So, we feel like this checks the box,” Burton Property Group President and CEO Phillip Burton said.

River Walk Plaza will sit next to the Convention Center in Downtown Mobile at the intersection of Dauphin and Water Street.

“What you can see from these pictures of what is being proposed is a lot of bling,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This is the diamond for downtown.”

River Walk Plaza will include all-hour access to the water with plans to build a car and pedestrian ramp over the railroad tracks that line Water Street.

“This is too valuable of a site to do something small, so we wanted to do something that really maximizes the potential,” Burton said. “With respects to costs, this will be north of $100 million.”

The project is still in the early stages of development.