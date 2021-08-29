River Shack shuts down for ‘days’ after Ida flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A favorite Mobile restaurant, The River Shack, seeing negative side effects of waterfront property as Hurricane Ida leaves the business shut down just short of its one year anniversary.

Hurricane Ida flooded the restaurant Sunday afternoon. The management team says the restaurant on Dog River will reopen Wednesday at the earliest.

“So far it has only reached the lower pier and hasn’t gotten into the pavilion. Fingers crossed that it won’t because the pavilion is the same level as inside the bar/ restaurant.” The River Shack team

The River Shack says employees moved tables and chairs inside Sunday morning before Ida made landfall.

The pier has been destroyed, according to employees. The River Shack is hoping to assess the damage when it is safe and hopefully have it repaired by Labor Day Weekend. The River Shack first opened Labor Day weekend 2020.

“As long as it’s safe we will reopen on Wed. Our days of operation are Wed-Sun 11-9pm” The River Shack team

The gates to the boat launch and restaurant will remain close for the coming days.

“We have a lot of staff from Louisiana and our heart goes out to them as well as everyone impacted by this hurricane. Just stay safe and everyone’s in our thoughts and prayers.” The River Shack team

The River Shack is located at 6120 Marina Drive South. Days of operation are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.