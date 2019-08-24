Rivalry aside Prichard community supports football player killed in motorcycle crash

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — An emotional day in Prichard as the community came together to honor a Vigor High School football player who was killed in a motorcycle accident last weekend.

Many came together to remember Patrick Crawford who was loved by many at the Battle of Prichard game between Vigor and Blount High School.

The Blount High School Alumni Association and SGA presented Crawford’s mother two checks during a memorial presentation before kick-off. To add to their donation, the Vigor High School student body gave money and his teammates gave her his jersey. The #23 has a new meaning now in the community.