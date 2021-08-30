Rising waters force Roberts Road Bridge in Chunchula to close

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The bridge on Roberts Road between Kidd Road and Old Citronelle Road in Chunchula is being closed by Mobile County Department of Public Works because water has risen above the bridge. Barricades and signage are being installed Monday night.
The bridge will remain closed until a safety inspection can be completed.
Residents are urged to use caution as more bridges in Mobile County may experience similar conditions due to significant rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Mobile County remains under a National Weather Service Flood Warning until Tuesday morning.