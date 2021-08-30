Rising waters force Roberts Road Bridge in Chunchula to close

WRIGHTWOOD, CA – JULY 23: Traffic is detoured away from a business which closed as California Highway 138 got shut down to protect workers from road rage during a road-widening project on July 23, 2007 near Wrightwood, California, 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Before the closure, road workers received insults, death threats, BB gun […]

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The bridge on Roberts Road between Kidd Road and Old Citronelle Road in Chunchula is being closed by Mobile County Department of Public Works because water has risen above the bridge. Barricades and signage are being installed Monday night.

The bridge will remain closed until a safety inspection can be completed.

Residents are urged to use caution as more bridges in Mobile County may experience similar conditions due to significant rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Mobile County remains under a National Weather Service Flood Warning until Tuesday morning.