Rise in COVID cases leading the unvaccinated to get vaccinated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases is leading some to change their minds about the vaccine.

The Mobile County Health Department reported 547 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday alone in Mobile County, these large numbers shaking some of those who are unvaccinated to change their minds. Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD saying, “People that were on the fence seem to be taking the initiative to get vaccinated. I wish it had happened sooner, but I’ll take it.”

A much-needed vaccination surge, as COVID spreads in Mobile County. Dr. Murphree thinks the message about how serious this is…is finally getting across. “What’s starting to move the needle is the very alarming number of cases that we’re seeing, in fact, if you compare last week to the prior, we have twice as many vaccines as we did the week before.”

Still, there are some in the community who aren’t changing their mind just yet, like Mobile resident Tonya Vankirk, “I don’t feel like they’ve ran enough tests or for it to be out long enough for me to take the vaccination, I just feel like I should wait.”

Dr. Murphree saying the younger generations in particular need to take notice “It’s the young kids, the 18 to 49s that are not pulling their weight and that’s where we are failing as a community to protect ourselves.”

Dr. Murphree says these increased vaccination numbers are a step in the right direction, but it will most likely get worse before it gets better. “It won’t be long when we are probably going to go beyond any of our other peaks with regards to our number of cases.”