RIDE ALONG: Mobile Police ramp up patrols in school zones

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are ramping up patrols in school zones now that school is back in session. Over the next few weeks you can expect to see more officers during drop-off and pick-up times.

News 5 rode along with police on the first day of school. We saw driver after driver being pulled over and given a ticket. Officers issued a total of 127 citations on Tuesday. About a third of those were for speeding. We asked police what else officers are looking for.

“Probably the biggest thing would be child restraints, kids not buckled up and the parents being distracted on their phone,” said Sgt. Michael Williams.

The increased patrols are aimed at making sure drivers are paying extra attention when driving through school zones. They want to make sure students get to class safely, but also so that the guards standing in the intersections are safe as well.

Officers say if you’re driving properly, you won’t have to worry about seeing blue lights behind you. “Slow down and think about their own kids, if it were their kid crossing the street,” said Sgt. Williams.