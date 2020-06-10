Richardson wants to get rid of the word ‘race’ on all city documents

Councilman says "ethnicity" is a more appropriate term

Mobile City Councilman has proposed eliminating the word “race” and all questions about applicants’ race, from all city forms and documents.

“There ain’t no white race, there ain’t no black race,” Richardson said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “We are all in the human race.”

Richardson says the term “ethnicity” is more useful in identifying people, noting that people with dark skin from India or South America would never check “black” as their race on a form.

“It’s time to drop the color,” Richardson said. “My color has nothing to do with Fred Richardson. It’s stuck on me.”

Richardson’s delivered a fiery response to opposition from citizen Leo Alexander who said racial classifications are essential to promote minority hiring, fair distribution of contracts with vendors, and equitable police practices.

