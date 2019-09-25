Reward for information on missing LA teen increased, search continues

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Reward for any information about missing Louisiana teen, Noah Daigle, has increased.

A $2,500 reward is now offered for information that helps find him. Search crews are continuing to look for the 19-year-old.

19-year-old Noah Daigle

The 19-year-old went missing on September 18 from Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The Ponchatoula Police Department says he was last seen leaving his home in a white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado. The vehicle was located Sunday night just a mile shy of the Alabama State Line in Mississippi. Police say the car had run out of gas.

Anyone who has seen Daigle is asked to call 985-386-6548.

There is now a Facebook group to help find the teen.