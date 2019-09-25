Reward for information on missing LA teen increased, search continues

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Reward for any information about missing Louisiana teen, Noah Daigle, has increased.

A $2,500 reward is now offered for information that helps find him. Search crews are continuing to look for the 19-year-old.

19-year-old Noah Daigle

The 19-year-old went missing on September 18 from Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The Ponchatoula Police Department says he was last seen leaving his home in a white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado. The vehicle was located Sunday night just a mile shy of the Alabama State Line in Mississippi. Police say the car had run out of gas.

Anyone who has seen Daigle is asked to call 985-386-6548.

There is now a Facebook group to help find the teen.

https://www.facebook.com/helpfindnoahdaigle/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories