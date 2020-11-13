Revolving door of crime: What’s being done to fix it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There has been legislative effort to change how bond is given out in the state of Alabama.

State Rep. Chip Brown has been working for two years on legislation related to the change. The bill, made progress in the Statehouse in February, passing unanimously out of the House of Representatives and the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was headed to the floor of the Senate when the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

Mobile police and law enforcement officials say while they wait for legislative change, they have been working in the city on making changes as well to stop violent offenders from being released on bond.

“It is difficult at best to know that somebody got out when there was a legal precedence that could have prevented another person from losing their life,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Battiste has been vocal about the so-called revolving door of crime, where violent offenders are released on bond only to be arrested again after committing a different violent crime.

“Frustrating to have something like this happen,” said Chief Battiste.

Another instance this week in Mobile. 22-year-old Lequinton King was arrested, accused of killing another man on Downtowner Boulevard in Mobile. Court records show King was out on bond for an August 2017 murder in the Anniston area.

“He was about 17-18 when he committed the first alleged homicide. I don’t even know that had we been able to get legislation completely through if we had been able to detain this individual for back then in particular and up until now,” Battiste said.

Speaking about what the department is doing, Battiste said, “the thing we can do more than anything else is to plea with our judges to hear our voices.”

Efforts are still underway to make sure the bill moves through the Alabama Statehouse. “It is so important that we do this and continue to do this until we get a different result,” said Public Safety Director James Barber.

Law enforcement says they are working with judges in Mobile County. “Try to identify those offenders who are likely to reoffend in cases to where the evidence is sufficient to support a conviction. We still have some tough times trying to deal with the judges, because we are dealing with a constitution written in 1901 but dealing with 21st century threats,” said Barber.

Stressing the importance of working together to find a solution.

“We have met with them here recently after this session so we could go over some of the problems that we see within the criminal justice system and how they can assist us in making it safer for the community with really stringent release or high bonds or in some cases just deny bail,” Barber said.

Brown says he plans to file the same exact bill that passed through the State House of Representatives in February for this upcoming session. He plans to file it early. If it is passed, voters wouldn’t see the amendment on the ballot until 2022.

