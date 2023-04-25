MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile landmark is getting new life. The Pillars mansion on Government Street recently reopened after a major remodel and this weekend they’ll host the first event open to the public.

This is an iconic building at one of the city’s most traveled intersections that’s tied into some major life moments for a lot of people. If you haven’t been inside it has a completely different look. Brother and sister Shelley Gay and Bryant Knight moved back to Mobile and bought the building last summer. What followed was a major remodeling project–to make it a place that’s not just for weddings but a place to make memories. Colorful wallpaper blends with the original tiles and mixed decor for an event space they want people to remember.

“I had so much fun with this. It was the biggest design challenge of my life. I spent hours and hours awake at night wanting to make sure that we got it right. But I think that it just feels happy in every room is different and it’s visually entertaining,” said Pillars Mobile Co-Owner Shelley Gay. “I really wanted it to just feel fresh and light. And so we came in with a lot of beautiful wallpapers and paints new chandelier. We mixed a lot of modern furniture. We added a little bit of whimsy in the room in order to create that environment.”

This Friday the Pillars will host a ladies’ “Mix and Mingle” cocktail night. It’s the first event hosted there that’s not a private party but open to anyone who wants to buy tickets. It’s one event that’s part of an expanded St. Mary Steak Out weekend. This year, instead of the traditional steak cookoff there will be a series of events raising money for St. Mary School. For more information on the Steakout Weekend click here. For more on the Pillars Mobile click here.