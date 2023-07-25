MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents of Mobile’s sixth district headed out to polling locations Tuesday to vote in a new city council member for their district.

Voters had four candidates they could choose between, Kyle Callaghan, Karla DuPriest, Linh Hoach and Josh Woods.

This election comes after Scott Jones, the former Mobile City Councilman for District 6, resigned earlier this year due to the continued support of AltaPointe after a sexual abuse case by the Mobile City Council.

Jones was voted into the position previously held by Bess Rich after a runoff election between him and Woods in 2021. Woods was the first to announce his candidacy, which was shortly followed by Callaghan and Hoach. DuPriest was the last to announce her candidacy.

Polls close at 7 p.m. We will update results as soon as numbers are officially announced.