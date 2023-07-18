MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters in four communities near the City of Mobile head to the polls Tuesday to decided whether or not their neighborhoods will be annexed into the city.

WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters, and we are tracking the results here. We will update these numbers as we get results.

A small turnout can make a big difference in this vote. If all four communities vote in favor of annexation into Mobile, more than 25,000 people would be added to the city’s population, making Mobile Alabama’s second largest city.

Of the communities considering annexation, the Cottage Hill Corridor is by far the largest, with about 16,000 people. The other three areas have a combined population of about 9,000. Orchard Estates has 695 people, only 502 of voting age.