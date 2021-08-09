Restoration project set to begin on Mobile’s historic Bienville Square next week, fountain to be removed

The iconic fountain in the center of Mobile’s Bienville Square (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The historic fountain in Bienville Square will soon be removed for restoration efforts.

On Monday, the City of Mobile and the Downtown Parks Conservancy outlined their plan to improve the icon which is something that has been in the works for years but finally got up and running after Hurricane Sally.

In total, the restoration of Bienville Square will cost roughly $2.5 million dollars.

The first phase — includes restoring the iconic Ketchum fountain which sits at the heart of the plaza.

“If you look very closely, you’ll see there is evidence of rust and deterioration in it. The only way to fix it is to disassemble it, send it off, have it repaired, repainted, and put back together,” says Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The fountain itself will be removed by a crane.. and sent off to a facility in north Alabama for restoration. While the pool it sits in will be refurbished to fix the cracks and drains.

“Through the leadership of Mayor Stimpson, and this council, and proper management of the city finance, we are able to do these things to beautify our city and take us to a whole different level,” says John Williams, Councilman Representing District 4.

The central plaza the fountain sits in will also be restored. Some of the funding is coming from the city as well as the Hargrove Foundation.

The improvements are an exciting step for the port city and were green-lighted after Hurricane Sally damaged much of the square.

Mayor Stimpson says the first phase will take several months to complete.

The fountain is scheduled to be removed on August 16.