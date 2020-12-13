Restaurants, stores see fewer people amid the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Mobile ahead of Christmas gatherings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a holiday season that’s been unlike any other with more families in need because of the pandemic and coronavirus cases on the rise.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, businesses in downtown Mobile say more and more people are staying home to avoid spreading or contracting COVID-19 ahead of holiday gatherings.

On Saturday night, fewer people were out in downtown Mobile and businesses say they are feeling the impacts.

“It is more noticeable on football days. We are not as busy for Alabama games as we have been in the past,” says Shawn Acker, the Manager at Heroes Sports Bar & Grille.

Not only are people going out to eat and drink less but they are also shopping online more. Shop owners say that is evident in their lack of sales this holiday season.

“A lot of people don’t realize we have nice things too just as the online stores so support small businesses and the small brick and mortar stores,” says Gary Owens, the owner of Bienville Souvenirs and Gifts.

With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon of being distributed, downtown business owners understand why people are staying home but look forward to the day when things return to somewhat normal again.

