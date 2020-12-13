Restaurants, stores see fewer people amid the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Mobile ahead of Christmas gatherings

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a holiday season that’s been unlike any other with more families in need because of the pandemic and coronavirus cases on the rise.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, businesses in downtown Mobile say more and more people are staying home to avoid spreading or contracting COVID-19 ahead of holiday gatherings.

On Saturday night, fewer people were out in downtown Mobile and businesses say they are feeling the impacts.

“It is more noticeable on football days. We are not as busy for Alabama games as we have been in the past,” says Shawn Acker, the Manager at Heroes Sports Bar & Grille.

Not only are people going out to eat and drink less but they are also shopping online more. Shop owners say that is evident in their lack of sales this holiday season.

“A lot of people don’t realize we have nice things too just as the online stores so support small businesses and the small brick and mortar stores,” says Gary Owens, the owner of Bienville  Souvenirs and Gifts.

With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon of being distributed, downtown business owners understand why people are staying home but look forward to the day when things return to somewhat normal again.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories