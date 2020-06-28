Restaurants and COVID-19, do patrons feel safe?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s nothing new to hear discussions revolving around coronavirus and restaurants, but with cases on the rise, the question of whether restaurant-goers feel safe is still on the table.

Saturdays in Downtown Mobile have always brought packed streets and for a while, things were quiet due to the pandemic but it seems as though normalcy is returning despite the more than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County in the past 14 days.

The majority of those we spoke within the downtown area say they are happy to be able to enjoy the area again. Mobile resident Marcus Graham said, “I’m glad to see people are out and taking the chance.” Another resident Sue Saviak agreed, “I just have faith, what’s gonna be is what’s gonna be. It is just good to be back and just take in the sights and sounds.”

But this doesn’t mean all of those enjoying downtown aren’t hesitant, like one woman we spoke with who said, “This is my first time downtown since the virus. I forgot my mask today, but I try to wear my mask and sit alone.”

Two restaurants in the downtown area have already had to close their doors a second time due to exposure to the virus, El Papi and Moes. And some like Hero’s have yet to open back up at all.

But when it comes to downtown bars, they are also on the list of concerns considering our neighboring state of Florida made the decision to stop alcohol sales at bars. But for now, as for the city of Mobile and the downtown area, things are staying open and working normally and citizens agree that’s what is for the best. “You cannot operate indefinitely like this. People have to make a living and the service industry has to make a living,” said Marcus Graham.

