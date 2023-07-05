MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning after a large group of people were leaving Sidewayz Sports Bar and Grill.

We were told that several fights broke out at neighboring businesses. Police said that two people were shot. One was a female leaving the bar and the other was a man in the Dairy Queen parking lot. Both victims were taken to a hospital by a personal vehicle. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Sidewayz Sports Bar and Grill has been open for about four months. Since opening residents who live next door are growing tired of being kept up late from the noise.

“We heard a lot of people over there fighting, a lot of sounds like beer bottles, we just heard a lot of screaming and fighting and hollering,” Leshaundra Stringfield said.

Stringfield’s backyard looks onto this bar. She is concerned about how she is going to raise her family when there are constant issues so close to her home.

“Ever since the place has been here, we hate it, we just ready to go,” Stringfield said.

She said that moving is on her list of priorities.

“We don’t know if a bullet is going to come straight through my window, my house, because we stay really close like the back yard,” Stringfield said.

Terrance Hires lives 0.3 miles away from the bar. He said that since this bar opened things have been more quiet than usual. Hires was shocked when he was told there was a shooting.

“I heard a lot of shooting last night, so I figured it was folks doing fireworks,” Hires said.

We reached out to the bar and they were not ready to make a comment at the time.

We also reached out to City Council member, Corry Penn. He said he is looking into the situation but does not have a statement at the moment.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.